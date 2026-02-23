Penguins already test plan to replace Sidney Crosby while awaiting further injury update

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the edge of their seats. While they await updates on Sidney Crosby and the lower-body injury he suffered at the 2026 Winter Olympics, head coach Dan Muse and his staff are already putting a plan in place as the 2025–26 NHL season is set to resume.

Shortly after the Penguins confirmed the return of a promising young star—calling up Avery Hayes from the AHL to the NHL lineup—Pittsburgh held a team practice. During it, Muse and his staff laid out a clear blueprint for how the Penguins might look if Crosby indeed misses significant time.

As reported by Sportsnet Pittsburgh’s Hailey Hunter, Hayes slotted into the top forward line during his first practice back with the Penguins. The 23-year-old took over the vacant spot left by Crosby’s absence alongside Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Because Hayes is not a natural center, Rakell shifted to the faceoff dot, while Hayes slid in on the wing.

Thus, the Penguins got their first real glimpse of what they could look like going forward in the 2025–26 NHL season. After Crosby missed the gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Pittsburgh can safely assume its captain will be sidelined for some time. How long? That’s where the intrigue lies.

Avery Hayes of the Penguins

Muse addresses Crosby’s injury

“Sid, we’re still waiting for. He’s traveling today. Waiting for him to get back. We’ve got to get a status update there. There’s still more information that we need to have,” Muse commented when asked for an update on Crosby, via @PensInsideScoop on X.

As things stand, the Penguins remain very much in the dark around Crosby’s situation. Pittsburgh resumes its NHL campaign on Thursday, February 26th when it hosts the New Jersey Devils—and perhaps American golden-goal hero Jack Hughes—at PPG Paints Arena.

All signs indicate Crosby won’t be on the ice for the Metropolitan Division showdown, but until an official announcement is made, he can’t be ruled out, either.