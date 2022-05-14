The AdventHealth 400 in Kansas will be the 13th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup series. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Nascar arrives in Kansas for what will be the AdventHealth 400, the 13th race of this 2022 season, which will take place this Sunday, May 15 at 3:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this Nascar race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Cristopher Bell will start on pole position, so he will have a chance to crack the top 5 if he scores a good number of points in this race. Currently, the Toyota driver sits in 10th position, 126 points behind championship leader Chase Elliot, who will start in 14th place, despite which he is one of the main favorites of the standings.

We will have to closely watch Kyle Larson, who will start in third place, and without a doubt he is the best candidate to win this race, as well as Ryan Blaney (third in the standings) and Ross Chastain (5th in the standings), who will start in the 10th and 11th places, respectively and will undoubtedly be a complication for the first.

AdventHealth 400 Nascar: Race Information

Date: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

Live Stream: FuboTV

AdventHealth 400 Nascar: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

AdventHealth 400 Nascar: Storylines

The driver to watch in this race will undoubtedly be Kyle Larson, who remains the main favorite to win the title in this 2022 season according to the Oddsmakers. As if that were not enough, he will start in third position, so just overtaking two cars (those of Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddik) he could take control of the race.

Of course, after him will be tough racers willing to take this AdventHealth 400. Leader Chase Elliot will start in 14th position and will have to pass cars as the race progresses, although he is known to be a tough racer. In front of him will be in positions 10 and 11 respectively Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain, the 3rd and 5th of the standings, so the fight of the three of them to reach the front will undoubtedly be intense and interesting to watch.

How to Watch AdventHealth 400 Nascar in the U.S.

The 13th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, May 15 at the Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FS1.

AdventHealth 400 Nascar: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly, Kyle Larson with +450, while Chase Elliott with +700 is in second place. They are followed by Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch (+800), and Joey Logano (+1000) in the first five places.

Caesars Kyle Larson +450 Chase Elliot +700 Denny Hamlin +800 Kyle Busch +800 Joey Logano +1000

*Odds via Caesars