Ajla Tomljanovic will probably face her hardest challenge at the Bille Jean King Tennis Center. Here, check out all about her profile information such as her age, height, net worth, coach, and social media.

Ajla Tomljanovic will play against Serena Williams for the third round of the 2022 US Open. Tomljanovic will play her third Grand Slam of the season, as she didn't qualified to the Wimbledon Championships main draw. And she may be the player who retires the two-time US Open women's champion.

Tomljanovic went under surgery for her shoulder in 2016, then, she came back stronger than ever. In fact, she played two WTA finals games at the Rabat Open and the Korea Open, both in 2018. A year after, Tomljanovic clinched a WTA Top 50-ranked place.

Finally, at 2021 Wimbledon Championships' tournament, she clinched the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam championship for the first time in her career, but fell short to Ashleigh Barty. However, this is just a tiny bit of her entire profile information.

How old is Ajla Tomljanovic?

Ajla Tomljanovic was born on May 7, 1993 in Zagreb, Croatia. So, Tomljanovic is a 29-year-old tennis player. According to astrologers, Tomljanovic's zodiac sign is Taurus. She represented Croatia until 2018, when she changed to Australia, thanks to her ex-boyfriend Nicky Kyrgios.

How tall is Ajla Tomljanovic?

As her multicultural background involves a mixed of European and Australian families, Ajla Tomljanovic inherited a 5-foot-11 height, which helps her a lot on the tennis court. In fact, one the best qualities of the WTA No.46-ranked is her speed and quickness.

How much is Ajla Tomljanovic's net worth?

According to the WTA Tour's website, Tomljanovic has earned a total of $5,163,183 in prize money through her professional singles tennis career. So, her current net worth is between $5-million and $5.2-million-dollars in total. This due to undisclosed endorsment deals she has with several sports brands.

Who is Ajla Tomljanovic's coach?

Ajla Tomljanovic's currernt coach is Alessandro Bega, an former Italian professional tennis player ,who hung his racket in 2021 to begin his tennis coaching career. He did not really impact his playing career since he primarily competed in ITF Futures and ATP Challengers tournaments.

Ajla Tomljanovic's social media

Ajla Tomljanovic has a Twitter account with 20,000 followers, where she posts regularly about her tennis matches. Also, she owns an Instagram account with 217,000 followers, where she posts almost daily. You can follow her @ajlatom both on Instagram and Twitter.