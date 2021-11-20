Alabama against Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Week 12 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

No. 2 Alabama (9-1) and No. 21 Arkansas (7-3) meet in for a Week 12 game in the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM (ET). Big favorite ready to play. Here is all the related information about this NCAA College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Alabama Crimson Tide are close to the final goal called College Football Playoff, they have a positive record and only one loss in the regular season against Texas A&M in Week 6. The last four weeks were victories for Alabama, the most recent victory was against New Mexico State 59-3.

Arkansas Razorbacks began the regular season by winning every game, but then the team fell into a losing hole that killed their big favorites status early in the season. But the Razorbacks have a positive record at 7-3.

Alabama vs Arkansas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama vs Arkansas: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Alabama vs Arkansas: Storylines

Alabama Crimson Tide won the final four weeks against Mississippi State 49-9, Tennessee 52-24, LSU 20-14 and New Mexico State 59-3. It can be ruled out that Alabama has not played a Top 25 AP Poll since its 42-21 win over Ole Miss in Week 5. Alabama has a positive record at home with six wins. The Alabama Crimson Tide offensive line is scoring an average of 44.6 points per game as the third best offense of the season and the defense is allowing only 18.2 points per game.

The Arkansas Razorbacks opened the 2021-22 NCAA football season with four wins against Rice 38-17, Texas 40-21, Georgia Southern 45-10, and Texas A&M 20-10. The end of that winning streak was with a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs 0-37 on the road, and then the Razorbacks lost two more games to Ole Miss and Auburn. But after so much pain, Arkansas won the final three weeks with a recent win against LSU 16-13 on the road. The Razorbacks offensive line is scoring an average of 30.9 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Alabama vs Arkansas in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 12 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Alabama vs Arkansas: Predictions And Odds

Alabama are favorites to win this game by -20.5 points and -1250 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a lethal offense but the visitors' defense only allow 22.9 points per game. Arkansas are underdogs with +20.5 ATS and +1025 moneyline. The totals for this game are offered at 58.5 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: Arkansas +20.5.



FanDuel Alabama -20.5 / -1250 Totals 58.5 Arkansas +20.5 / +1025

