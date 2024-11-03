Angel Reese's optimistic reaction to Chicago Sky's new head coach Tyler Marsh

The Chicago Sky appointed Tyler Marsh as their new coach, and star Angel Reese made her feelings known on her social media accounts.

The Chicago Sky have officially named Tyler Marsh, a former assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces, as their new head coach on a multi-year deal. Marsh, who previously oversaw player development for the Aces. His appointment has generally been met with enthusiasm from the Sky’s roster and fans alike, including Angel Reese.

The Sky forward, known for her strong social media presence, reacted to the news with a simple but powerful post. In a message on X, Reese summed up her thoughts with just one letter: “W.” The post immediately caught the attention of Aces players, who immediately responded.

Sydney Colson reacted to Reese’s post with a playful jab. “Excuse me?! We’re grieving, have some respect!” she wrote. Reese didn’t hesitate to respond, teasing Colson with, “Sorry but your time is UP. It’s our turn! I’ll send you some tissue tho, sister girl, unless you want to come join this side too.”

Colson kept the lighthearted exchange going, replying with, “Lmaoo u just pissed me off so bad with this.” Alysha Clark also weighed in, writing, “Like give us a day. Dang.” To that, Reese responded: “snatchiesssssss … sorry not sorry sis.”

Angel Reese’s post on X

Marsh will lead a Sky team that features promising young talents, including Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. He steps in for Teresa Weatherspoon, who exited after one season. Under Weatherspoon, the Sky posted a 13-27 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Reese’s enthusiasm is a relief for the Chicago Sky

Reese’s support for her new coach brings some relief to the Chicago Sky, especially after she voiced concerns over Weatherspoon’s departure. “I can’t imagine playing for the Sky without [Spoon,]” Reese had told the Chicago Sun-Times after Weatherspoon’s departure. “She’s the one reason I wanted to come here.”

Assistant coach/head of player development Tyler Marsh of the Las Vegas Aces (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In a post on X, she reflected, “I’m truly lost for words, knowing what this woman meant to me at such a critical time in my life. She was the only person who believed in me, the one who trusted me. Many don’t understand what it’s like to be a Black woman in sports when you feel like no one else believes in you.”

However, it seems like she is ready for a fresh start.