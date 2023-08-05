In a shocking turn of events, the long-awaited clash between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, scheduled for August 12, has been canceled due to adverse analytical findings in Whyte’s random anti-doping test. Eddie Hearn, the promoter of the fight, announced the decision, leaving boxing fans disappointed and eager for further updates.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), along with the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control, notified Matchroom Boxing about the findings, prompting an immediate investigation.

Anthony Joshua, with a record of 25 wins and 3 losses, was looking to build on his recent victory over Jermaine Franklin. On the other hand, Dillian Whyte boasted a record of 29 wins and 3 losses, including a victory over Franklin in November.

Matchroom Boxing Seeks an Alternate Opponent

The fight, initially set to take place at London’s O2 Arena, was a highly anticipated event, drawing significant attention from boxing enthusiasts. The undercard featured exciting matchups, including Derek Chisora vs. Gerald Washington, Campbell Hatton vs. Tom Ansell, Johnny Fisher vs. Harry Armstrong, and Filip Hrgovic vs. Dempsey McKean, adding to the overall excitement of the night.

Despite the unfortunate cancellation of the main event, Matchroom Boxing remains committed to holding the event on the scheduled date and is actively exploring options for an alternate opponent to face Anthony Joshua. With just a week left before the fight night, the search for a late heavyweight replacement is underway.

While the main event cancellation is undoubtedly disappointing, the boxing card still promises exciting matchups in the other bouts. As Matchroom Boxing works tirelessly to find an alternative opponent for Anthony Joshua, the event’s undercard could salvage the night with compelling clashes between other top contenders.