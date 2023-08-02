With the showdown between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz drawing near, Diaz radiates confidence, firmly believing he holds a strategic advantage over the YouTuber. Diaz’s astute analysis centers on Paul’s careful selection of opponents, a majority of whom have come from the world of mixed martial arts, transitioning into the realm of boxing.

According to Diaz, Paul’s deliberate choice of opponents speaks volumes about his approach to the sport. In a candid interview with boxing legend Andre Ward on DAZN, Diaz expressed his insightful perspective, saying, “He knows that MMA fighters can’t box and that they’re in over their head trying to box because he went over and worked a bunch over in training and now in fights also.”

Diaz, a renowned icon in mixed martial arts with a record of 22 wins and 13 losses since 2004, is not deterred by the challenge of entering the professional boxing arena. He embraces the opportunity to make his debut as a boxer and showcase his skills in a different discipline. Diaz’s vast experience in various combat sports add to the excitement of this matchup.

Nate Diaz’s Confidence Grows as He Analyzes Jake Paul’s Opponents

Diaz’s confidence stems from his lifelong dedication to boxing. Diaz shared, “I’m not your average wrestler, MMA fighter. I didn’t wrestle. When these guys he fought were in the wrestling room at five- and six- and seven-, 10- and 15-years-old, I was boxing the whole neighborhood, boxing every pro I could find. Boxing the highest level I could find,” Diaz gestured to Ward, “my whole career.”

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has been carving his path in the boxing world and has accumulated an impressive 6-1 record. While his last fight resulted in a split decision loss against Tommy Fury, Paul remains undaunted and is eager to prove his capabilities against the seasoned Diaz. The clash of styles and backgrounds promises to deliver an electrifying spectacle for fans worldwide.

Even during his MMA career, Diaz frequently utilized boxing techniques in the Octagon. His commitment to honing his boxing skills started at a young age, and he has a history of sparring with boxing legends. Nate Diaz’s belief in his boxing prowess and Jake Paul’s determination to solidify his place in the sport make this matchup a must-watch event.