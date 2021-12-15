Appalachian State take on WKU at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton for the Boca Raton Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Appalachian State vs WKU: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl

Appalachian State and WKU meet in the Boca Raton Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton. Mountaineers have experience winning bowls. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Appalachian State Mountaineers lost just three games this season and the team garnered two winning streaks, one of three wins against Elon, Marshall and Georgia State, and another six-game winning streak against opponents from the Sun Belt conference. The last game of the Mountaineers was a 16-24 loss to Louisiana on the road.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have a negative record with five wins and seven losses, but they left a positive mark in the CUSA with 7-2 in the East Division and won the conference title for the third year in a row.

Appalachian State vs WKU: Date

Appalachian State and WKU play for the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday, December 18 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton. It is unlikely that WKU can win this game, as the offense is as weak as the team's defense, and the Mountaineers are scoring 31.2 points per game.

Appalachian State vs WKU: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Appalachian State vs WKU at the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl

This game for the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl, Appalachian State and WKU at the FAU Stadium in Boca Raton on Saturday, December 18, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

