UCLA will try to extend their magical year when they visit Arizona State at Sun Devil Stadium in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

In a crucial game for the Pac-12, UCLA clash with Arizona State in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Arizona State can shake entirely the Pac-12 scenario and the race to the playoffs if they pull the upset against UCLA. The Sun Devils have a 3-5 record and last week interim coach Shaun Aguano won his second game at Colorado. RB Xazavian Halladay is a major factor if they want to beat the Bruins.

The Pac-12 is still up for grabs and UCLA have a very good chance to win it. The Bruins are one of the biggest surprises this season as the No.12 ranked team in the nation with a 7-1 record. After a tough loss to Oregon, UCLA bounced back smashing Stanford 38-13. They still can make it to the title game, but the fight will be tremendous with Oregon (7-1), USC (7-1) and Utah (6-2). They're an 11-point favorite on the road and lead the all-time series 22-15-1.

Arizona State vs UCLA: Date

Arizona State host the UCLA Bruins in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 5 at 10:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Arizona State vs UCLA: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Arizona State vs UCLA in the US

It's showtime for UCLA if they want the Pac-12 when they visit Arizona State in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is FS1.