Asia-Pacific take on Panama at Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport for the 2022 LLB World Series. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Asia-Pacific vs Panama: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 LLB World Series

Asia-Pacific and Panama meet in the 2022 LLB World Series. This game will take place at Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport. The asian boys won their first game against a big favorite, but their rivals have a lethal offensive attack. Here is all the detailed information about this LLB World Series game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Asia-Pacific are one of the favorites to win the tournament, they won their first game against Europe-Africa Region in what was a tough game from the start where the Asia-Pacific bullpen did a good job to win the game 2-0 .

Panama are also undefeated in the tournament with a victory against the Caribbean Region team 9-3. The first runs of the game were scored by Panama at the 1st and 2nd inning, but at the 4th inning the Caribbean Region team tried to tie the game by scoring their only three runs of the game.

Asia-Pacific vs Panama: Date

Asia-Pacific and Panama play for the 2022 LLB World Series on Monday, August 22 at Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport. The Latinos have a good roster with high-quality pitchers, but the Asians are also good with defensive work.

Asia-Pacific vs Panama: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Asia-Pacific vs Panama at the 2022 LLB World Series

This game for the 2022 LLB World Series, Asia-Pacific and Panama at the Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport on Monday, August 22, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTVand other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN