ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic gives an official update on his end of the season

After weeks of speculation and his official qualification, Novak Djokovic has confirmed his plans for the 2024 ATP Finals in Turin.

Novak Djokovic has officially ended his season, after confirming that he won’t be playing in the 2024 ATP Finals in Turin. The Serbian, who had qualified for the event despite not playing in Paris, revealed that he is suffering from an “ongoing injury.”

“It’s quite an honor to qualify for the @nittoatpfinals in Turin,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. “I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won’t be playing next week. Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!”

While Djokovic didn’t specify what kind of injury he has sustained, it was suspected that he wasn’t going to play in the final event of the season as he was spotted at the Maldives this past week. After losing in the final of the Shanghai Masters to Jannik Sinner, he said that he wasn’t sure what he was going to do next.

Last year, Djokovic won the tournament after defeating Jannik Sinner in the final. He’s defending 1,500 points from the title, meaning that he will drop from his fifth place in the rankings after next week.

With Djokovic’s withdrawal, this means that the last three spots go to Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev. They join the already qualified Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz.

When are the ATP Finals taking place?

The 2024 ATP Nitto Finals will take place in Inalpi Arena in Turin from 10-17 November. Meanwhile, the draw is scheduled for Thursday 7 November following the pre-tournament press conference, which begins at 12 p.m. CET.

How much will the ATP Finals champion make?

This year’s Nitto ATP Finals will award $15.25 million in prize money. However, the single champion has the chance to win a record-breaking $4.8 million, if he wins the title without losing a match.