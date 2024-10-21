Trending topics:
Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic? Rafael Nadal reveals his biggest rival

Rafael Nadal is preparing to say one last goodbye to tennis during the upcoming Davis Cup finals. Reflecting on his career, the Spaniard made clear who was his biggest rival between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal of Spain acknowledges the crowd after being beaten by Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Men's Singles Third Place Playoff match on day three of the Six Kings Slam 2024
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesRafael Nadal of Spain acknowledges the crowd after being beaten by Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Men's Singles Third Place Playoff match on day three of the Six Kings Slam 2024

By Natalia Lobo

Rafael Nadal is preparing to say his official goodbye to tennis at the upcoming Davis Cup finals in Malaga after announcing his retirement from the sport. As he gears up for this emotional moment, the star is reflecting on his career, including his rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, revealing who he considers his biggest foe.

Novak Djokovic is the player I’ve faced the most, but for me, my greatest rival has been Roger Federer,” Nadal told AS in an interview published on Oct. 21. “When I arrived on the circuit, it was Federer who was there, and he was the first. During the years when I was at my best in every sense, it was Roger and Novak. But in the early days, which are the ones that shape you in a special way, Roger was always there.”

It’s not the first time that both Nadal and Federer had expressed that their rivalry has been more significant than any other, especially as they also grew close to each other outside of courts. However, Nadal also explained why he thinks that his rivalry with each of the other members of the ‘Big 3’ was more intense than the one they had between themselves.

“I’m not sure of the exact reason, but I feel that’s how the world perceives it. We should find the reason. With Roger, I’m sure it’s because there was a very stark contrast in styles and approaches to the sport. And with Novak, of course, it has been an incredible challenge,” he said.

roger federer and rafael nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during the 2022 Laver Cup (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

However, here, Nadal admits that Djokovic deserves to be called the best between the three. “In the end, he’s a player who has managed to maintain a very high level of play and improve every year. The numbers say he’s the best, which means his tennis level has also been the best, and he has managed to stay the farthest away from injuries,” he reflected.

When are Rafael Nadal’s last games?

The Spanish team, which also includes Carlos Alcaraz, will first face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals series that takes place on November 19. If they win, they will face the winner of Canada vs Germany on November 22, while the big final will take place on Sunday, November 24.

Talking about his final tournament, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said: “In 2004, during the Davis Cup, I had my first great joy as a professional tennis player. Ending up in another final of the Cup is a good way for me. And I hope it can end positively, regardless of whether I play or not.”

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

