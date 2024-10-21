Trending topics:
Tennis

Taylor Fritz’s bold claim about what Sinner and Alcaraz are doing better than the ‘Big 3’

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are tennis' new stars. While still far from the 'Big 3' level, Taylor Fritz has revealed one aspect in which they are performing better than the old guard.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz pose for a photo together ahead of their Men's Singles Final match on day three of the Six Kings Slam 2024
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesJannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz pose for a photo together ahead of their Men's Singles Final match on day three of the Six Kings Slam 2024

By Natalia Lobo

With Rafael Nadal’s retirement already announced and Novak Djokovic remaining as the only star of the ‘Big 3’, tennis has definitely entered a new era. While Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are still in the early stages of their careers, US Open finalist Taylor Fritz has made a bold claim stating in which aspect the two young stars are better than the Big 3.

Speaking to Tennis Channel, Fritz explained what made Sinner and Alcaraz different from Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer: their ball speed. Their defense is incredible. I think more so though, their defense is amazing but they don’t really play that much defense. Their defense is like, you know, when they’re full, on the run, out of the corners, they just crush the ball,” he said.

“I mean these crazy points that you see like Nadal, Fed… mostly you see like Nadal and Novak have these long points corner to corner, but like when Sinner and Alcaraz do it, I swear, they’re the same but hitting the ball 10pmh faster. It’s crazy,” he added.

Advertisement

Sinner and Alcaraz have emerged as the next big rivalry in tennis, as they have already succeeded in the biggest stages, as well as defeating both Nadal and Djokovic. With two and four Grand Slams titles respectively, they are building their resume but they are still quite far from the ‘Big 3’ level.

sinner and djokovic

annik Sinner of Italy (L) celebrates winning match point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during day two of the Six Kings Slam 2024 (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Advertisement

However, their matchups, especially their last encounter at the 2024 Six Kings Slam, had many people praising them, including British Liam Brody. “The ball striking is some of the best I’ve ever seen and I hate to say that as I’m a ‘Big 3’ fan, but they hit the ball so big and so consistently big. I’ve never seen anything like it,” he told Sky Sports.

Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic? Rafael Nadal reveals his biggest rival

see also

Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic? Rafael Nadal reveals his biggest rival

Nadal weighs in on Sinner-Alcaraz

Reflecting on his career, Nadal told AS in a new interview how he sees Alcaraz and Sinner in the years to come, especially compared to the ‘Big 3’ era. “Things are cyclical, and it’s logical that when an era ends with three players who have achieved more than anyone else in the history of our sport, it’s clear that a unique and special era has come to a close for many reasons. However, we are entering a new era, with players like Carlos, who has four Grand Slams, and Jannik, who has two,” he said.

Advertisement

“Every year there are champions, and if they can maintain this level, they will generate significant interest. Over time, that interest will grow for obvious reasons, because great stars and personalities are not made in a day. What makes them great is their longevity and the moment they transcend the sport, where people come to watch those matches not just because they love tennis, but because they want to see the personalities themselves. And that, I suppose, will take some time to happen, but I’m convinced it will,he concluded.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Anthony Richardson sends message to Colts fans after being booed
NFL

Anthony Richardson sends message to Colts fans after being booed

WNBA: Alysha Clark and other stars respond to CBA opt-out after groundbreaking season
Sports

WNBA: Alysha Clark and other stars respond to CBA opt-out after groundbreaking season

Jake Paul challenges Canelo Alvarez ahead of his fight against Mike Tyson
Boxing

Jake Paul challenges Canelo Alvarez ahead of his fight against Mike Tyson

Laker News: Former LeBron James championship teammate gets real about Bronny James’ Draft
NBA

Laker News: Former LeBron James championship teammate gets real about Bronny James’ Draft

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo