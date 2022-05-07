The ATP Masters 1000 Rome will be held in Rome at the Foro Italico. Here find out all you need to know about the tournament, such as the draw, dates, TV channels, and the top players that will compete.

The ATP Masters 1000 Rome will be played from 8-15 May at the Foro Italico in Rome. It is the fifth of the nine ATP Masters 1000 events on the 2022 calendar, and the third and final clay-court tournament at that level. Here find out all you need to know about the tournament, such as the draw, dates, TV channels, and the top players that will compete. You can watch this tournament in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

The event started life as the Italian tennis championship and was first held in 1930 in Milan but moved to Rome in 1935. Now it is either called the Italian Open, the Rome Masters or by its sponsor name Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

The matches format will be the best of 3 sets, and the prize money on this year's edition is €5,415,410, up 159.99% versus the 2021 edition played behind closed doors. The top winner of the ATP Masters 1000 Rome is Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard has won the tournament ten times. Also, he is the last champion, in 2021 was crowned champion after defeating Novak Djokovicin the men's singles final with a 7-5, 1-6 y 6-3 result.

ATP Masters 1000 Rome: Draw

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Felix Auger-Aliassime are the top eight who receive a bye into the second round.

ATP Masters 1000 Rome: Dates

Qualifications: 7-8 May

1st Round: 8-9 May

1st & 2nd Rounds: 10 May

2nd Rounds: 11 May

Round of 16: 12 May

Quarter-Finals: 13 May

Semi-Finals: 14 May

Final: 15 May

ATP Masters 1000 Rome: TV channel

The ATP Masters 1000 Rome that will be played at the Foro Italico in Rome will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.

Which are the top players contending for the ATP Masters 1000 Rome?

The ATP Masters 1000 Rome draw is comprised of 56 players including 16 seeds. The Internazionali BNL d'Italia will feature Top 10 stars Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Nadal, who is the reigning champion, and the top winner with 10 titles. Daniil Medvedev, number 2, had to undergo surgery and will miss the tournament, and Matteo Berrettini underwent surgery for a right-hand injury. The Italian has already missed the Monte Carlo and Madrid Masters 1000.