Emma Raducanu‘s meteoric rise to becoming the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title was met with overwhelming praise and admiration. However, the journey after her victory has been anything but smooth.

The 20-year-old recently revealed that she sometimes regrets her momentous win at Flushing Meadows, as the media and public have been closely scrutinizing her every move. The influx of criticism and negative attention can be emotionally challenging for any athlete, especially one as young as Raducanu.

Nonetheless, Billie Jean King, having faced her share of hardships during her illustrious career, knows firsthand the importance of resilience and not paying undue attention to detractors. During a candid interview, King shared her words of wisdom with Raducanu on dealing with pressure being such a young player.

King Shares Meaningful Advice with Raducanu

“If you want to be a professional athlete, it’s tough. And you’ve got to learn not to listen to criticism, you got to learn all these things and that’s why I say don’t take anything personally because once you learn that, you’re okay”, King told Raz Mirza of Sky Sports.

King’s advice to Raducanu resonates with the challenges that modern athletes, especially those in the spotlight, face in the digital age. The prevalence of social media has given rise to cyberbullying, making it imperative for athletes to develop coping mechanisms to protect their mental well-being.

Acknowledging the impact of bullying on an individual’s psyche, King emphasized the need to shield oneself from the negativity. “And if people are bullying you on social media you’ve got to stop looking at it or get some way to finish up, it’s really important,” she advised.