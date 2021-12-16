After cleaning up the Super middleweight division, Canelo Álvarez would need to have a really extraordinary plan to put the 2022 on the top of his career. These are the opponents that he would need face to maintain himself as the Pound for Pound king.

For sure, one of Canelo Álvarez wishes for 2022 is to surpass what he has done until now. Crazy or not, but the essence of the biggest boxing star at the moment is exactly that kind of madness: the eternal pursuit of glory.

On 2021, Canelo simply cleaned up the Super middleweight division: after taking Callum Smith's belt on December 2020, he schooled the turkish bum Avni Yildirim; silenced the trash talk of Billy Joe Saunders with a fracture of his orbital cheekbone, and made Caleb Plant suffer the first KO on his career. It is almost unanimus on boxing family: he is the Pound for Pound king right now.

What would Saúl Álvarez need to do not to only maintain himself on the top of hill? On his short horizon, there is a huge challenge: become the first mexican to win a championship on the Cruiserweight division, but: is there something else Canelo could do to turn 2022 into the best year of his career? Let's offer him an ambitious plan.

Canelo's route to be a roaring success on 2022

February: the year must start soon for Álvarez. He will need to embrace the rush to achieve the goal. Taking advantage of the cancelation of his scheduled fight on December in Japan, Gennadiy Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) could be the better way to begin the 2022.

If in the equation are combined a huge rivalry, such as Canelo vs GGG, and a very expected comeback to his country, the result could not be other than greatness. The pride of Guadalajara could put a solid end to the war with Golovkin, if he defeats him in front of his warm mexican fans.

May: another step into inmortality. After Eddy Reinoso's, Canelo's manager and trainer, formal petition on the WBC Convention in Mexico, the whole world of boxing confirmed what a few imagined as a crazy dream: Saúl Álvarez trying to get a belt on a fifth division, the Cruiserweight.

The congolese Ilunga Junior Makabu (28-2-0, 25 KOs) is supposed to expose his WBC Cruiserweight World Championship against the mexican star. He "just" needs to defeat first Thabiso Mchunu, the mandatory rival of the division, in a bout scheduled on January 29. Be it Makabu or Mchunu, the challenge is huge for Canelo because of the height and weight difference: jump from 168 lbs to the limit of 200 lbs.

September: twice is better than once. Álvarez would have a few recovery time but it would be well worth it. Many of boxing fans and experts think the Pound for Pound king should try to conquer the Light heavyweight division instead of dreaming with the Cruiserweight. Time to please them.

Artur Beterbiev, the russian lion, is a really tough opponent: 16 pro fights, all won by the way of knockout, and current WBC and IBF Lightheavyweight Champion of the World. With 36 years above, Beterbiev would be delighted to risk his belts against Canelo for the biggest payday of his life. A really difficult one for the mexican.

December: a Christmas gift for boxing fans. If conquering belts, divisions and records is not enough for Álvarez, why not to try to invade new markets? Saúl has said many times that he would love to fight outside the US territory.

The perfect stage is Japan, where local star Ryota Murata could represent a nice test for Canelo's skills. Just as Rocky won russian's people love defeating Ivan Drago, the mexican star would try overcome not only Murata but the thorny asian crowd and judges.