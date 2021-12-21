After the brutal winning by KO Jake Paul got on his last fight, the speculation time to know who his next opponent will be has arrived: there is a surprising challenger that has raised his hand to share the ring with The Problem Child. Find out who he is.

Maybe he does not figure out in the Pound for Pound best fighter's list, but it is impossible to deny that Jake Paul is on the main conversations about boxing. His popularity outside the ring, and his ability to transform his fights into a whole marketing experience, make many want to crossfire with him.

The Problem Child has just knocked out Tyron Woodley on his last bout with a brutal punch on the sixth round. This was his fifth victory on the same number of professional fights. A nice start to Paul's boxing career but it is true that he has not still fought a real boxer: 1 Youtuber, 2 mixed martial artists, and 1 basketball player.

In this line, it could not be weird to see Jake Paul sharing the ring with another non-boxer. In fact, he has just received a surprising challenge of a sportsman that is willing to prove himself on the Sweet Science and states he could be a real test for Paul.

The possible new rival for Jake Paul

Directly from the yard, Le'Veon Bell has raised his hand to meet The Problem Child in a ring. The 29 years old NFL player stated on Twitter that Paul's rivals are quite inadequate to practice boxing, and expects to get a chance to prove that his capabilities go further beyond football.

Not satisfied with this statement, Bell threw another power punch to Jake Bell on the same social media: "I’m tired of watching him out box ppl who don’t even wanna box…if he wanna boxing match, a real one, he’d fight me…period, stop fightin small dudes who can’t box".

After being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers on the second round of the 2013 draft, Bell moved to New York Jets in 2019. This maneuver turned him into the second highest paid running back in the NFL with a signed 35 million guaranteed contract.

At present Le'Veon Bell is a free agent: Baltimore Ravens signed him in 2021, but he just played 5 games and was officially released on November 16. Could he be a real menace for Jake Paul even if he has never stepped into a professional boxing ring?