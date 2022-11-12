Brandon Nakashima will take on Jiri Lehecka in the definition of the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals. Check out how to watch or live stream free this interesting clash in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Brandon Nakashima vs Jiri Lehecka: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals in the US

It’s finally the day when the fifth Next Gen ATP Finals champion will be decided in a clash that also happened a few days ago. Brandon Nakashima and Jiri Lehecka will battle to determine who gets to lift the trophy in Milan, Italy. Read along to know more about the players, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, you can stream it live on FuboTV (free trial).

Nakashima appears as the favorite to take home this title for how he played so far. The American became a top candidate automatically after Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune declined to participate for different reasons. But he has backed that up with performances that took him to the final undefeated. The semifinals had him defeating Jack Draper 4-3 (6); 1-4; 4-2; 4-3 (5).

But his opponent also arrives with a lot of confidence. Although Lehecka did lose a game in his journey to the last day of the tournament, he became a very solid rival. The Czech gets to this match after beating Dominic Stricker 4-1; 4-3 (4); 2-4; 4-1.

Brandon Nakashima vs Jiri Lehecka: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy

Brandon Nakashima vs Jiri Lehecka: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Brandon Nakashima vs Jiri Lehecka: Storylines and Head-to-Head

This tournament gained a lot of recognition this year based on what last edition’s winner did. In just one season Carlos Alcaraz went from Next Gen ATP Finals champion to occupy this first place of the ranking. That progress shouldn’t be the expectation, but it certainly gave this event even more relevance.

Though the most important detail about the final is that these two players already faced each other a few days ago. It was on November 9 and that was because they shared the group in the round robin. The result was a clear win in Nakashima’s favor over Lehecka by a score of 4-1; 4-3 (2); 4-2.

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs Jiri Lehecka in the US

Brandon Nakashima will play against Jiri Lehecka in the definition of the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals this Saturday, November 12.

Brandon Nakashima vs Jiri Lehecka: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a one-sided game. This final has the American as the heavy favorite to win the title. According to BetMGM, Nakashima starts at -323. That means an upset could be huge since Lehecka is at +235.

