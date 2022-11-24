UCLA finish what could have been a Cinderella story facing the Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to find out date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

UCLA clash with California in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

UCLA were dreaming with a Pac-12 Championship Game and even the College Football Playoffs. Suddenly, the Bruins lost in an upset by Arizona and last week ended up falling in a thriller against the USC Trojans. The fairytale was over with an 8-3 record. However, UCLA want to finish the season on a good note and are 10.5-favorites on the road. After that, the Bruins will have time to prepate for their bowl game.

California just snapped a six-game losing streak with a 27-20 win at home against Stanford and put their record on 4-7. Though the season has been very disappointing, a win facing UCLA would be amazing. Prior to this new chapter in the local rivalry, UCLA lead the all-time series 57-34-1.

California vs UCLA: Date

The California Golden Bears host the UCLA Bruins in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Friday, November 25 at 4:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

California vs UCLA: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch California vs UCLA in the US

UCLA visit California in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the FOX.