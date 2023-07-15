In an effort to avert another defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz is strategically addressing his mental preparation ahead of their Wimbledon 2023 final matchup. The promising Spaniard seeks redemption after a disappointing end to their last meeting in the French Open semi-finals, where cramps affected his performance.

With the world No 1 ranking and the coveted Wimbledon title on the line, this highly anticipated match marks the third encounter between the two players. The top two seeds will square off on Centre Court, just over a month after their semi-final battle in Paris, where Djokovic emerged victorious due to Alcaraz’s injury in the third set.

Their previous meeting was their first Grand Slam encounter, with Alcaraz having claimed victory in their inaugural meeting at the 2022 Madrid Masters. The contest was fiercely fought over two close sets, until the 20-year-old Spaniard succumbed to cramping. Seeking treatment, Alcaraz forfeited a game but ultimately lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Carlos Alcaraz Reveals Adjusted Preparation for Wimbledon 2023 Showdown with Novak Djokovic

This time around, Alcaraz has learned from his previous experience and intends to bolster his mental fortitude. Recognizing nerves and tension as contributing factors to his cramping, he is prioritizing mental preparation to ensure a more resilient performance in the Wimbledon final.

“I try to pull out all nerves, try to enjoy that moment because probably in the semifinal at the French Open I didn’t enjoy at all in the first set probably. I’ll do something different. I am going to prepare the match a little bit different. It’s going to be different for me. I hope not to get cramp during the final. I think I’ll be better on Sunday”, Alcaraz said.

“Physically I’ll do the same I was doing before the matches. Probably in the mental part I will do something different, to stay calm, to show that I’m not nervous. Some exercise in the mental part. I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’ll do some exercise to stay calm and to forget – or I’ll try to forget that I’m going to play a final against Novak”, Alcaraz described.