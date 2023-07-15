Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Wimbledon Men's Final

Carlos Alcaraz will play against Novak Djokovic for the 2023 Wimbledon Championship final. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the Wimbledon 2023 grand final, and the two players who were the top favorites to win the tournament will compete against each other in a match that promises to generate immense interest. On one side, we have Alcaraz Garfia, the current world number 1, who is eager to make history by winning this Grand Slam for the first time.

However, he will be up against the ultimate favorite to claim the title, Novak Djokovic. The Serbian aims to break several records, including matching Federer‘s record for the most Wimbledon titles, extending his unbeaten streak at the All England Club (he has not lost there since 2017), and securing his 25th Grand Slam victory.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic be played?

The match for the 2023 Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will take place this Sunday, July 16 at 9:00 AM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic

This match for the 2023 Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.