In a remarkable display of dominance at the renowned grass, Novak Djokovic extended his winning streak with a resounding 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) semifinal victory over Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2023. This impressive feat solidifies Djokovic’s exceptional command over the tournament.

Djokovic has made the draw seem easier than it appeared on paper. Hubert Hurkacz proved to be a challenging opponent, pushing him to four sets before succumbing. Andrey Rublev managed to snatch the first set in the quarterfinals but couldn’t maintain the momentum. Although Sinner took Djokovic to the fifth set last year, this time the win was unquestionable.

Setting the stage for the final showdown is Carlos Alcaraz, who secured a convincing 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 over Daniil Medvedev. With a tied head-to-head record of 1-1, Alcaraz triumphed in last year’s Madrid semifinals on clay, while Djokovic emerged victorious in this year’s Roland Garros semifinals. Their matchup in the final will mark their first meeting on this surface.

When Was the Last Time Novak Djokovic Lost on Centre Court at Wimbledon?

The supremacy he has accomplished in the tournament is true across the All England Club. However, his performance on the main stadium is something unparalleled. It’s actually been ten years since he was defeated.

Novak Djokovic latest loss on Centre Court at Wimbledon was on July 7, 2013. Andy Murray took him down in the final, but Djokovic has won 45 consecutive matches. His record marks the longest streak ever for any player, male or female.