The season is getting to its end with a lot of surprises. This 2022 ATP Finals will have the winner of the game between Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev in the final. Stay here to learn about the players, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, you can stream the game live on FuboTV (free trial).

Ruud has been one of the most consistent players in the tour this year. His performances in the big tournaments put him as a well-deserved participant in this prestigious event. Precisely in this ATP Finals he stayed at his best level. The Norwegian got to the semifinals with a 2-1 record, but that defeat against Rafael Nadal was only when he had his spot in this round already confirmed.

Rublev should definitely be tagged as the biggest shock so far. That is not because he doesn’t have skills, though it’s more on him being in the Red Group with Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The fact that he advanced in such a deadly group shows how sharp he gets to this challenge. He is in this semifinal after a tough victory over Tsitsipas in three sets.

Casper Ruud vs Andrey Rublev: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy

Casper Ruud vs Andrey Rublev: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM