The season is getting to its end with a lot of surprises. This 2022 ATP Finals will have the winner of the game between Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev in the final. Stay here to learn about the players, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, you can stream the game live on FuboTV (free trial).
Ruud has been one of the most consistent players in the tour this year. His performances in the big tournaments put him as a well-deserved participant in this prestigious event. Precisely in this ATP Finals he stayed at his best level. The Norwegian got to the semifinals with a 2-1 record, but that defeat against Rafael Nadal was only when he had his spot in this round already confirmed.
Rublev should definitely be tagged as the biggest shock so far. That is not because he doesn’t have skills, though it’s more on him being in the Red Group with Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The fact that he advanced in such a deadly group shows how sharp he gets to this challenge. He is in this semifinal after a tough victory over Tsitsipas in three sets.
Casper Ruud vs Andrey Rublev: Match Information
Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022
Time: 3:00 PM (ET) (estimated)
Location: Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy
Casper Ruud vs Andrey Rublev: Time by State in the US
ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM
Casper Ruud vs Andrey Rublev: Storylines and Head-to-Head
Ruud arrived at the 2022 ATP Finals with some doubts after his great US Open. The Norwegian got to this event with four defeats in his previous six games, so his improvement this week was remarkable. Rublev is finishing the year after good results, although his performances in this tournament the most outstanding thing. But there is some difference in their head-to-head that should be pointed out since its notorious.
These two have already played against each other five times, with Rublev leading the series 4-1. That’s certainly something to keep an eye on, although it’s worth mentioning that Ruud was the one that won their last meeting. That match was in the 2021 ATP Finals, where the Norwegian beat the Russian in the round robin thanks to a third-set tiebreak.
How to watch Casper Ruud vs Andrey Rublev in the US
Casper Ruud will play against Andrey Rublev in the semifinals of the 2022 ATP Finals this Saturday, November 19.
Casper Ruud vs Andrey Rublev: Predictions and Odds
The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a very even game. This close semifinal doesn’t have a clear favorite to advance to the final. According to BetMGM, the candidate here is Rublev at -149. For Ruud to end up with a victory, the odds are at +115.
