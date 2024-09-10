Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Shaq makes something clear about Spurs star Victor Wembanyama

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal had some blunt words regarding San Antonio Spurs' rising star Victor Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs participates in warmups
© Tyler Kaufman/Getty ImagesVictor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs participates in warmups

By Gianni Taina

Shaquille O’Neal has never been one to shy away from sharing his opinions. As a player, he dominated the NBA, and now as an analyst, Shaq continues to speak his mind freely. In a recent segment, he shared his thoughts on San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, making it clear how he views the young star’s game.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shaq was asked what it would take for Wembanyama to become a dominant force in the league. O’Neal didn’t hold back, explaining why he doesn’t see Wembanyama as a dominant player just yet.

“Wemby is a great player. But I don’t really think you can be dominant when you shoot jumpers a lot. I think if he was an inside player at 7-foot-5, the answer would be yes. But when you shoot jumpers, you’re always going to go up and down,” O’Neal said.

Advertisement

Despite his critique, Shaq wished Wembanyama the best and acknowledged the young star’s potential to become a prominent player in the NBA. “He’s a fine player, and I wish him well. I’m just glad, after not being in the league for so long, to still have my name in that category (dominant),” O’Neal added.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks. Justin Ford/Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks. Justin Ford/Getty Images

Advertisement

Shaq predicts a tough start for the Lakers

In the same appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, O’Neal also weighed in on how he thinks the Los Angeles Lakers will perform under new head coach JJ Redick. True to form, Shaq didn’t sugarcoat his response.

I think they’re going to have a rough start, personally,” Shaq said. “LeBron and AD will do a great job of keeping everyone in line, but I’ve always said that if you truly respect your coach, you’ll go out and play hard for them.”

Advertisement
NBA Rumors: JJ Redick believes there is a player who could be a major help to LeBron James at Lakers

see also

NBA Rumors: JJ Redick believes there is a player who could be a major help to LeBron James at Lakers

O’Neal raised concerns about whether the Lakers’ players would fully buy into Redick’s system, especially given that it’s his first year as head coach. “My question is: Will the antennas of the players be up when JJ Redick talks? We don’t know, but we’ll see,” he added.

Shaq names the worst player in the NBA

In a separate interview with Complex, Shaq was asked who he believed to be the worst player in NBA history. Without hesitation, he named Rudy Gobert, while also taking a shot at Ben Simmons.

Advertisement

“If you sign a contract for $250 million, show me $250 million. There’s a reason why I walk funny, why I can’t turn my neck, and why I’m in pain,” O’Neal said, referencing his own career. “I played for about $120 million. Guys like [Gobert] are messing up the system. They’re making all this money and can’t f— play.”

NBA News: Timberwolves\&#039; Rudy Gobert fires back at Shaq after his harsh criticisms

see also

NBA News: Timberwolves" Rudy Gobert fires back at Shaq after his harsh criticisms

Shaq made it clear that he has little respect for players who don’t live up to their hefty contracts. “People think I’m hating, but these are facts. You’ve got teachers, firemen, doctors who have real jobs and don’t get paid s—,” O’Neal concluded, taking a swipe at overpaid, underperforming players.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Pope Francis names the three best players in soccer history
Soccer

Pope Francis names the three best players in soccer history

Edgar Berlanga issues the strongest warning possible to Canelo Alvarez
Boxing

Edgar Berlanga issues the strongest warning possible to Canelo Alvarez

NBA News: Lakers hire new coach to develop Bronny James in G League
NBA

NBA News: Lakers hire new coach to develop Bronny James in G League

When was the last time Colombia beat Argentina in World Cup Qualifiers?
Soccer

When was the last time Colombia beat Argentina in World Cup Qualifiers?

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo