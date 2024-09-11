Mets fans have a strong reason to believe Lindor can surpass Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani in the MVP race

New York Mets fans believe Francisco Lindor should be crowned MVP, but the numbers of Japan's Shohei Ohtani from the Los Angeles Dodgers speak for themselves.

The race for the National League MVP is heating up, and New York Mets fans are doing everything they can to get Francisco Lindor recognized as the best player of the season. However, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani remains the clear favorite to win the award.

Lindor has had an impressive season, with 30 homers and 84 RBIs. His leadership and on-field performance have been instrumental to the Mets’ success. The team’s fans have been chanting “MVP” at Citi Field every time Lindor comes to the plate, showing their support and admiration for him.

Mets fans defend Francisco Lindor by pointing out that he plays defense every day, something Ohtani doesn’t do. This argument has been bolstered by the recent controversy sparked by Hall of Famer David Ortiz, who sent a strong message to MLB in a recent interview: “MLB always had an excuse for not giving me the MVP, supposedly because I was a designated hitter. I’m going to see what they do this year. I’ll sit back and wait to see where they run, besides, Ohtani is MLB’s ‘darling.'”

Nevertheless, Ohtani remains the frontrunner for the MVP award. The Japanese star is on the verge of making history by nearing the milestone of 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. In addition, Ohtani has demonstrated his versatility by combining power at the plate with speed on the bases.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers motions to base runners Austin Barnes #15 and Enrique Hernández #8 during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The debate between Lindor and Ohtani

Mets fans argue that Lindor deserves the MVP for his outstanding on-field performance and leadership. However, Ohtani holds a significant advantage when it comes to numbers and achievements.

Ohtani has outperformed Lindor in several offensive categories, including hits, home runs, stolen bases, RBIs, and OPS. Moreover, Ohtani has accomplished historic feats that no other player has matched.

Although Lindor has had an excellent season, he can’t compete with Ohtani’s numbers and versatility. The Japanese star has proven to be an exceptional player both offensively and defensively, with an undeniable impact on the game.

The expert opinion

Despite the arguments from Mets fans, most experts agree that Shohei Ohtani is the clear favorite to win the MVP. His combination of power, speed, and versatility makes him a unique player in MLB.

