Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark achieves unprecedented feat for a rookie in both WNBA and NBA

Caitlin Clark's rookie season with the Indiana Fever has been extraordinary, and her most recent accomplishment was also unpredecent in the NBA.

Caitlin Clark
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark

By Natalia Lobo

Caitlin Clark‘s debut season in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever has been nothing short of sensational. After a standout career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark has kept making her mark, and with every game she achieves a new record.

Her latest feat was grabbing three straight Player of the Week awards, and she’s the first rookie in both the WNBA and NBA to achieve it, according to Stat Mamba. Undoubtedly, an impressive accomplishment for the 22-year-old star.

Meanwhile, she joins an exclusive list of WNBA players to have done so: Maya Moore, A’ja Wilson, Tina Charles, Elena Delle Donne, Nneka Ogwumike, Jonquel Jones, Cappie Pondexter and Deanna Nolan.

Clark has delivered impressive performances since the All-Star break. Over the last 10 games, Clark has averaged 24.7 points, 9.3 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game, shooting 45.9% from the field. Also, the Fever have won eight of those games and moved up the standings just in time for the playoffs.

Being praised by several NBA and WNBA legends, it’s clear that Clark has made a great impact in the league. Not only breaking records, but being a cultural phenomenon, and helping, alongside other players, bring more attention to the league.

Clark’s rookie numbers are impressive

In her rookie year alone, Clark has already broken several records. She’s the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double and exceed 400 points, 100 rebounds, and 150 assists in a single season. She also holds the rookie record for most assists, showcasing her incredible playmaking abilities.

LeBron James reacts with Instagram post about Caitlin Clark’s milestone

LeBron James reacts with Instagram post about Caitlin Clark’s milestone

As the season winds down, Clark is set to break even more records. She’s on track to become the league’s all-time rookie scoring leader and could also set new marks for most assists and three-pointers in a season. Her performance has been a thrill to watch, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Natalia Lobo

