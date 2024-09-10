Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, has revealed that they almost lost a key player of Brock Purdy's offense.

For many analysts, the San Francisco 49ers have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. However, Kyle Shanahan recently revealed that the NFC West team nearly lost a crucial player this offseason, one whose absence would have greatly affected Brock Purdy.

The 2024 season is underway, with the 49ers closing Week 1 in an exciting Monday Night Football game against the New York Jets. Despite Christian McCaffrey not playing due to injury, the Niners secured a significant win.

San Francisco looked solid on the field despite McCaffrey’s absence. With a star-studded roster, Brock Purdy plays a pivotal role in ensuring their offense operates at peak efficiency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brock Purdy almost lost a key teammate during this offseason

The 49ers are once again viewed as serious Super Bowl contenders this season. Over the past few years, the front office has worked tirelessly to construct a stellar roster, and they’ve found success in doing so.

see also 49ers News: Brandon Aiyuk becomes one of the best-paid wide receivers in the NFL

In 2022, the team used the final pick in the NFL Draft to select Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy. He never expected to become the starter so quickly, but he seized his chance and proved he deserved the role.

Advertisement

From the start, Purdy had numerous offensive weapons, including George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, but none were as crucial as Brandon Aiyuk, who he almost lost this offseason.

Advertisement

Aiyuk, widely seen as Purdy’s top target, was nearly gone due to contract disputes. Head coach Kyle Shanahan recently confirmed how close the team came to losing him this summer.

Advertisement

Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It was that I wanted to make sure he wasn’t traded already,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “But no, that’s how I kind of reported you guys throughout the whole time. You guys would ask me stuff about it, and I say, ‘Anything could happen.’ There were reports that we almost traded with some teams, and then we didn’t. Some were true, some weren’t, but all options were open.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Brandon Aiyuk’s salary at 49ers?

After several months of negotiations, the San Francisco 49ers reached an agreement with Brandon Aiyuk on a contract extension. The wide receiver sought a new deal before the start of the 2024 season, and he secured it just days before kickoff.

see also NFL News: AFC team prevented the Steelers from signing Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk signed a 4-year, $120 million contract with the 49ers, including $76 million guaranteed. This deal makes the former first-round pick one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league.

Advertisement

SurveyAre the 49ers the best team in the NFC? Are the 49ers the best team in the NFC? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE