Quinn Ewers highlighted the power that the Texas Longhorns displayed at the Michigan Wolverines' Big House.

The Texas Longhorns secured a convincing 31-12 win over the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. Much of the result was due to the contribution of Quinn Ewers, the quarterback who, along with Arch Manning, shines in NCAA Football.

Michigan Stadium, known as The Big House, has a capacity of over 100,000 people and is famous for its intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams from the Big Ten division. In this context, any victory carries extra significance, as it is achieved in a setting known for its intensity.

Ewers was one of Texas’s standout players in the Longhorns’ victory and was impressed by his teammates’ presence in the Big House. “I enjoy having about 100 guys against 100,000 people,” he said happily. “It’s a very loud stadium, but we did a great job keeping our composure,” the quarterback stated.

The quarterback, a future star in American football, has impressive numbers. With Ewers on the field, Texas has won eight consecutive road games since 2022, and the 21-year-old has thrown 15 touchdown passes with just one interception.

Ewers completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 246 yards and three touchdowns, contributing to Texas’s win that ended Michigan’s 16-game winning streak. Additionally, it broke Michigan’s record of 29 regular-season victories in the Big Ten and 23 consecutive home wins.

Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns looks to pass during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Wins Player of the Week Awards

Texas Longhorns’ Quinn Ewers delivered a stunning performance against the Michigan Wolverines and has earned several Player of the Week awards. First, the quarterback was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Additionally, Ewers was honored as the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, marking the second time he has received this accolade in his career, with the first coming on September 12, 2023.

Another recognition he received was the Manning Award’s Player of the Week. In this way, Ewers continues to accumulate accolades for his outstanding performance during the Longhorns’ visit to the Wolverines.

Texas Longhorns’ historic mark

Texas’s impressive 19-point victory marked the largest margin of victory for the Longhorns against a top-10 team on the road since 1979.

The team, led by Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, also achieved the biggest point difference for the Longhorns over a top-10 team overall in 19 years, a milestone last reached in 2005.