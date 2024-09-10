Pope Francis names the three best players in soccer history

The Argentine Pope, well-known for his love of soccer, didn’t hesitate when naming the three best players of all time.

It’s no secret that Pope Francis is an avid soccer fan. The pontiff has always expressed his passion for the sport, keeping a close eye on Argentina’s national team and his favorite club, San Lorenzo de Almagro, which plays in Argentina’s top division.

At 87 years old, Pope Francis recently revealed who he believes are the three best players in the history of the sport. Unsurprisingly, he named two Argentine legends, Diego Armando Maradona and Lionel Messi, while also honoring another iconic figure.

The third player rounding out the Pope’s list is none other than Pelé, the Brazilian legend who won three World Cups. Francis shared his admiration for the late Brazilian star, acknowledging the impact Pelé had on soccer worldwide.

“Maradona, as a player, was great, but as a man, he failed. Poor thing, he was surrounded by people who adored him but didn’t help him,” Pope Francis remarked, reflecting on the Argentine who led his country to World Cup glory in 1986.

Diego Armando Maradona lifts the Wolrd Cup in 1986. CDU / BR Deutschland/ IMAGO

Speaking on Lionel Messi, he added, “Messi is incredibly proper. He’s a gentleman.” And when it came to Pelé, the Pope was even more expressive: “I add a third: Pelé. These are the three I have seen play. To me, the greatest gentleman of them all is Pelé.”

“Pelé was a man with heart. I spoke with him once on a plane in Buenos Aires, and I realized how humane he was. All three are remarkable, each with their own unique qualities,” Pope Francis concluded.

David Beckham reveals his four greatest players

During a visit to Mexico City in 2023, David Beckham was asked to name his four greatest soccer players of all time. His list honored legends from both past and present, including two players who have passed away and two still competing at the highest level.

“I’m not sure if Messi is the greatest of all time,” Beckham noted. “When you look back at the greats over the years—from Pelé to Maradona, and of course, Cristiano and Messi—it’s tough to pick just one. But what Leo has achieved is remarkable.”

Reflecting on Messi’s World Cup triumph, Beckham added, “To end his career with a World Cup win… well, his career isn’t over yet; he still has a few more years. He’s definitely one of the greatest players of all time.”