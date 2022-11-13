Casper Ruud will play against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the round robin of the 2022 ATP Finals. Check out how to watch or live stream free this interesting clash in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Ruud has been a solid presence in the tour for a while, but this season he was just one win away from becoming the World’s number 1 in the rankings. His brilliant run in the US Open put him there, although a loss in the final against Carlos Alcaraz denied that possibility. The Norwegian hasn’t been able to repeat that level since he only got two victories in his last four tournaments.

Auger-Aliassime enters in the category of complete surprise. His performance improved throughout the year, but he has been one of the best in the last month. He arrives on the other end of his opponent, having won 16 out of his last 17 games. That included of course three consecutive titles that qualified him to this event.

Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Pala Alpitour stadium in Turin, Italy

Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM (estimated)

CT: 7:00 AM (estimated)

MT: 6:00 AM (estimated)

PT: 5:00 AM (estimated)

Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The ATP Finals is a tournament that includes the eight best players of the year divided into two groups. In this case, Ruud and Auger-Aliassime were drawn in Group Green. These players will be playing for a spot in the semifinals against Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz too, so the race should be very thrilling.

But these protagonists have already played each other before. In their whole careers there were three games between them, with Ruud leading the series 2-1. Another advantage in his favor was also their most recent contest at the 2022 ATP Masters 1000 Canada. There, the Norwegian beat Auger-Aliassime in straight sets 6-1; 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

How to watch Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime in the US

Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have a clear favorite in this game. This opening day has Ruud as the underdog at +220, according to BetMGM. In the other side is Auger-Aliassime at -294 being the candidate to win this one.

