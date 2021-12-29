Central Michigan take on Washington State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso for the Sun Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Central Michigan vs Washington State: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Sun Bowl

Central Michigan and Washington State meet in the Sun Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso. After a bad start to the season both teams want to say goodbye with a top notch victory. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Chippewas closed the regular season with four consecutive victories against conference rivals for a 6-2 record in the MAC West Division and 8-4 overall. The team had a good season despite losing in Week 1 to Missouri.

The Cougars started the season with several injured players, but despite all the team closed with 7-5 overall and a positive record in the PAC-12 North Division with 6-3. The team lost three of the first four games, but after Week 4 the Cougars won six of eight.

Central Michigan vs Washington State: Date

Central Michigan and Washington State play for the 2021 Sun Bowl on Friday, December 31 at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso. The Chippewas have a good offensive game averaging 33 points per game, and the Cougars are not good with defense as the team allows 24.2 points per game.

Central Michigan vs Washington State: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 PM

MT: 10:00 PM

PT: 9:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Central Michigan vs Washington State at the 2021 Sun Bowl

This game for the 2021 Sun Bowl, Central Michigan and Washington State at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso on Friday, December 31, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are CBS, CBSSports, CBS App

