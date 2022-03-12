Chet Holmgren of the Gonzaga Bulldogs is one of the most unique prospects in basketball history. Here we let you know about his profile: height, weight, shoe size, and even his parents.

With March Madness just around the corner and the Gonzaga Bulldogs looking to make another deep run in the NCAA tourney, Chet Holmgren's name continues to rise among internet queries, and for very good reason.

After finding success with Team USA's youth basketball teams and going viral for his high school clips, Holmgren continues to prove why he was labeled as the best player in his class before entering the season.

And now that he's just some months away from potentially becoming the first-overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, it's the perfect time to address some of the biggest questions one may have about him.

How Tall Is Chet Holmgren?

Right now, Chet Holmgren is listed at 7'0'', but he's projected to keep growing for at least another year. Moreover, he's got an impressive wingspan of 7'6''. Still, he's far from Manute Bol's absurd 8'6” wingspan, the longest in NBA history.

How Much Does Chet Holmgren Weight?

Chet Holmgren's weight is actually the biggest concern about his game, according to most scouts. He's listed at just 190 pounds, 50 pounds lighter than Kristaps Porzingis, who's of a similar height.

What's Chet Holmgren's Shoe Size?

As of now, Chet Holmgren's shoe size hasn't been disclosed. But if he were to be compared to some former hoopers of similar dimensions like Manute Bol, he'd be US 16. Yao Ming, on the other hand, wore US 18, while Shaquille O'Neal has the largest shoe size in NBA history at us 23.

Who Are Chet Holmgren's Parents?

Chet Holmgren's mother's name hasn't been revealed as of yet, nor has her height or occupation. As for his father, Dave Holmgren, he's also a seven-footer and former college hooper, as he played for the Minnesota Golden Gophers from 1984 to 1988.

Per his own testimony, Holmgren used to hoop with his father a lot growing up, who always encouraged his dream of becoming an NBA player. Moreover, it's also worth noting that Holmgren is an only child.

What Is Chet Holmgren Good At?

The simpler answer to this question would be 'everything'. He's perhaps the most unique prospect of all time, as he boasts a rare combination of shot-blocking, playmaking, rebounding, and shooting skills.

The only huge question mark about Holmgren is whether he'll be able to endure the physicality of the NBA. He needs to bulk up to live up to his untapped and unmatched potential, as he has the skills to be a once-in-a-lifetime kind of player.