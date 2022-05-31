The IndyCar Series arrives in Detroit for what will be the seventh Grand Prix of this 2022 season, and here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this race in the United States.

The Chevrolet Detroit will be the seventh Grand Prix of this 2022 season of the IndyCar Series. Here you can find out all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After an intense Indy 500, in which Marcus Ericsson was proclaimed the fair winner, the IndyCar championship was truly interesting. Of course, after the victory in the most emblematic race in motorsport, the Swedish driver scored a large number of points and became the leader of the competition.

Pato O'Ward, who is having a great season, finished second both in the Indy 500 and in the standings, 13 points behind Ericsson (213 for the Mexican against 226 for the Swedish), while the last IndyCar champion, Alex Palou, with 212 points, is in third place. In other words, this Grand Prix could change the leader of the competition.

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix: Date

This seventh Grand Prix of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, which will take place at the Detroit's Belle Isle Street Circuit in Detroit, Michigan will be raced this Sunday, June 5 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

The seventh race of the 2022 IndyCar Series season, which takes place at the Detroit's Belle Isle Street Circuit in Detroit, Michigan will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: SiriusXM, Usanetwork.

