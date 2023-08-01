At Wimbledon 2023, Christopher Eubanks‘ captivating performance took center stage as he secured a spot in the prestigious quarterfinals, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas along the way. Now, the 27-year-old American sensation boldly asserts that Novak Djokovic reigns as the undisputed “greatest player of all time”. However, Eubanks also acknowledges the profound influence of Roger Federer on the game of tennis.

In an exclusive interview with Prime Video’s Sports Talk, Eubanks highlighted the transformative impact of Roger Federer. The Swiss maestro changed the perception of professional tennis players on a global scale, becoming an iconic figure worldwide. However, Eubanks firmly believes that Djokovic’s on-court achievements and records speak for themselves.

“You can make an argument that it’s Federer because he changed the way that professional tennis players were viewed globally. He was a global icon. But in terms of just being a tennis player and titles, records, weeks at No. 1, prize, whatever you name it. He has the numbers. So, it’s tough to really make an argument based on it”, Eubanks started explaining.

Djokovic’s Versatility and Unmatched Prowess

Eubanks lauded Djokovic as the ultimate all-around tennis player as his selection. Regardless of the surface, opponent, or circumstance, Djokovic’s game shines with unmatched brilliance. His ability to adapt and excel in any setting sets him apart from his peers, making him a formidable force on the court. Djokovic narrowly missed reaching Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slams intensified. Nonetheless, his determination and dominance remain unquestionable.

“Somebody can make the argument to say Federer meant more to the sport of tennis, I am not really going to argue with you on that if that’s what your GOAT means. Mine is just the best all-around tennis player. You can take a tennis player, drop them on any surface against any opponent on any day in any year, and you are probably going to be like ‘Novak is probably going to be the best one out of everyone’”, Eubanks added to conclude why Djokovic is his choice.

For Christopher Eubanks, Djokovic’s claim to the GOAT title stands unshaken. As the American sensation continues his own impressive journey in the world of tennis, he admires the legacy left by both Djokovic and Federer. While the debate rages on, one thing remains certain: Djokovic’s remarkable achievements have secured him a special place in the heart of the American tennis player.