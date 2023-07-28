In the aftermath of Novak Djokovic‘s Wimbledon 2023 final defeat, his coach, Goran Ivanisevic, admits to still feeling a tinge of sadness. However, he gracefully praises Carlos Alcaraz for the remarkable display of tennis that led to Djokovic’s first Wimbledon loss since 2017. The 20-year-old Alcaraz handed the Serb a gripping five-set match that culminated in a 1-6 7-6 (6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory.

Novak Djokovic, the 36-year-old tennis machine, had his sights set on a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title and an eighth overall, which would have tied him with Roger Federer as the all-time record Wimbledon champion. Alcaraz’s stunning performance dashed those hopes, leaving Djokovic admirers in awe of the young talent’s prowess on the grass courts.

“I’m still a little sad, but it’s harder for Novak because he was on the court. But kudos to Carlos, he showed the world what kind of tennis player he is. A five-set match that went in his favor, but Novak took the chances you have to in such a final”, Ivanisevic expressed during an interview with Dnevnik Nova TV.

Ivanisevic’s High Praise for Alcaraz

At the tender age of 20, Carlos Alcaraz has already amassed an impressive record, boasting two Grand Slam titles and five Masters titles, which led to his ascent to the No. 1 ranking in the world. The comparisons to tennis legends Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer have become inevitable, and Ivanisevic joins the chorus in recognizing the stunning talent Alcaraz possesses.

“He is a mixture of all three and he has an incredible future ahead of him. If he continues like this, he has an incredible future ahead of him. He does it all with a smile, and we have the opportunity to watch him in the last three editions of the ATP 250 event in Umag. Now everyone is expecting a new rivalry between Alcaraz and Novak”, Ivanisevic exclaimed.

Despite the age difference between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, Ivanisevic envisions an enthralling rivalry brewing between the two talented athletes. The world can anticipate more captivating finals between the seasoned veteran and the rising star. As the tennis world watches with excitement, the stage is set for an enthralling new era in the sport.