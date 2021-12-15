Coastal Carolina take on Northern Illinois at Exploria Stadium in Orlando for the Tailgreeter Crue Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Coastal Carolina vs Northern Illinois: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Tailgreeter Crue Bowl

Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois meet in the Tailgreeter Crue Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. One team already knows what it's like to win in a neutral stadium this season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Chanticleers won ten of twelve games during the 2021 NCAA season, they lost to Appalachian State 27-30 on the road and the team's second loss was to Georgia State 40-42 at home. Before this bowl, Coastal Carolina won against Texas State and South Alabama.

Northern Illinois Huskies also have a good record at 9-4 overall and 7-2 in the MAC West Division. Despite the team's weak offense averaging only 31.5 points per game, they managed to win a game against Kent State for the MAC Championship in the neutral zone.

Coastal Carolina vs Northern Illinois: Date

Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois play for the 2021 Tailgreeter Crue Bowl on Friday, December 17 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The Chanticleers offense is the sixth best of the season averaging 40.4 points per game and the Huskies defense allows 32.7 points.

Coastal Carolina vs Northern Illinois: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Coastal Carolina vs Northern Illinois at the 2021 Tailgreeter Crue Bowl

This game for the 2021 Tailgreeter Crue Bowl, Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Friday, December 17, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN2, ESPN App

