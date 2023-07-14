Daniil Medvedev has had a remarkable career in professional tennis. He held the top ranking for a total of 16 weeks and has achieved significant milestones throughout his journey. His most notable win was at the 2021 US Open final, where he prevented Novak Djokovic from completing a Grand Slam.

Additionally, Medvedev made history at the 2020 ATP Finals by defeating the top three ranked players in the world en route to capturing the year-end championship title. Medvedev’s success extends to six Masters titles at different venues, something accomplished by just six players in the history.

The tennis star made his ATP Tour main draw debut at the 2015 Kremlin Cup and marked his first major tournament appearance at Wimbledon in 2017. In 2018, Medvedev claimed his first ATP Tour singles titles, and in 2022 he became the first player outside the “Big Three” to lead the ranking since Andy Murray in 2016.

How old is Daniil Medvedev?

Daniil Medvedev is 27 years old. He was born on February 11, 1996. His place of birth was Moscow, Russia.

How tall is Daniil Medvedev?

Daniil Medvedev is 6’6”.

How much does Daniil Medvedev weigh?

Daniil Medvedev weighs 182 lbs.

Who is Daniil Medvedev’s coach?

Daniil Medvedev’s coach is Gilles Cervara.

How much has Daniil Medvedev earned in prize money?

Daniil Medvedev has earned $31,495,691 in prize money excluding Wimbledon 2023.

Daniil Medvedev’s ATP ranking

Daniil Medvedev is ranked 3rd on the ATP tour as of July 3.

How many titles has Daniil Medvedev won?

Daniil Medvedev has won 20 titles in his career.