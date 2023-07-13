The semifinals of Wimbledon 2023 will present a matchup of the highest seeded players in the upper half of the draw. This one is going to have Carlos Alcaraz meeting Daniil Medvedev. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev online free in the US on Fubo]

Alcaraz has performed impressively in each of his matches on this special surface. He has only given away two sets despite facing formidable opponents along the way, but this may be the hardest one so far. His recent win came against another rising talent like Holger Rune in a dazzling matchup.

Medvedev hasn’t received the same number of headlines than other players. However, his game fits perfectly with what is required at the All England Club. He is coming from a five-set dramatic day against sensational Christopher Eubanks.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will play Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2023 this Friday, July 14. The game will be played at the Centre Court of the All England Club.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

*It’s the second match of the day following Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic, set to start at 8:30 AM (ET)

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev in the US

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel and ESPN are the other options.