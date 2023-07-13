The semifinals of Wimbledon 2023 will have a rematch from an amazing matchup played last year in the tournament. It’s going to be Jannik Sinner challenging Novak Djokovic. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Sinner has shown that he can be dangerous on grass, despite reaching this round with the help of a favorable draw. He has demonstrated his true potential losing just two sets so far. His mind is set on avenging his 2022 defeat in the quarterfinals, where Djokovic came back from a 0-2 deficit.

Djokovic was forced to increase his performance in the last two matchups against elite opponents. However, he wasn’t even near from being knocked out. His wins were over Hubert Hurkacz before taking down Andrey Rublev.

When will Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic be played?

Jannik Sinner will play Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2023 this Friday, July 14. The game will be played at the Centre Court of the All England Club.

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic in the US

The match between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel and ESPN are the other options.