Diego Schwartzman's net worth: How much has the Argentine player earned in his career?

Diego Schwartzman is set to bid farewell to tennis, with plans to retire next February. As his departure approaches, many fans are curious about his career earnings. Here’s what you need to know.

Diego Schwartzman
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesDiego Schwartzman

By Natalia Lobo

The US Open 2024 is underway, and there are several stories to pay attention to. Apart from the usual favorites, including the possibility of Novak Djokovic clinching another record-breaking win, there are some other players that are saying goodbye to the game. One of them? Argentine star Diego Schwartzman.

During his tennis career, Schwartzman reached his highest ranking as world number 8, which he achieved in 2020.The Argentine has won 250 tour-level matches, competed in the Nitto ATP Finals in 2020 and also beat stars such as Alexander Zverev or Marin Cilic at Grand Slams.

In May, Schwartzman announced his plan to retire in Argentina next February. So, this means that the US Open 2024 would be his last, after finally qualifying to the main draw of a major for the first time since 2014 at Roland Garros. So, as he is hanging the racket, many fans wonder how much did he win during his career.

Diego Schwartzman’s career earnings: How much did he make?

Per the ATP Tour official website, Schwartzman’s career earnings between his prize money of singles & doubles combined is of $14,079,005. Of course, other earnings come from partnerships and brand deals.

The Argentine has been ambassador of brands such as Fila, Head, Peugeot, Voltaren and AstroPay. However, those contracts’ numbers haven’t been disclosed to the public. Either way, “El Peque” is definitely among the players that have enjoyed a successful career.

Why is Diego Schwartzman retiring?

Speaking to the ATP Tour website, the player said that he made “the decision to stop,” despite not having any health problems. “I’m very happy with that. No injury, no nothing. Okay, I decided to because I’m tired, because I’m feeling like I cannot be the competitor I’ve been before. And for me, it’s great,” he explained.

“How many moments I never imagined, how many anecdotes I never dreamed of, how many people I met who helped me grow, who taught me so much, who made me a much better player and person than anyone ever thought I would be, including me,” Schwartzman wrote on social media at the time of his announcement.

