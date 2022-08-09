An iconic UFC fighter is looking for possibly one last ticket back to the mixed martial arts elite against fierce Ecuadorian Marlon Vera: Dominick Cruz. Get Cruz's profile ahead of his August 13 fight.

In an attempt to live up to the phrase that classics never die, Dominick Cruz is looking to prove to the UFC that he can still be a contender to fight for the 135-pound throne, i.e. Bantamweight. To do so, he will have to overcome a tough test in Marlon Vera.

Vera, a native of Ecuador, is a fierce fighter with experience and, above all, youth, who could put Cruz in predicaments, who will have to take advantage of his invaluable experience to come out with his hand up from his battle to be held at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego on August 13.

It is worth remembering that Dominick Cruz will always have one of the UFC's greatest honors: that of having been the company's first Bantamweight World Champion, a feat he conquered in 2010, and repeated 6 years later. Will he be able to raise his hand to try to achieve it for the third time?

How old is Dominick Cruz?

The Dominator is one of the most experienced fighters in the UFC today, and the fact that he was the company's first bantamweight world champion backs that up. Born on March 9, 1985, he is currently 37 years old.

What is Dominick Cruz's weight?

The weight at which Dominick Cruz must stay, and especially the one he will have to make for the weigh-in prior to his fight on August 13, 2022 in San Diego, California, against Marlon Vera, is 135 pounds, or 61 kilograms.

How tall is Dominick Cruz?

What is Dominick Cruz's nationality?

The August 13 UFC fight against Ecuador's Marlon Chito Vera will be special for The Dominator Cruz, as not only is a potential Bantamweight title fight on the line, but he is also appearing in front of his home crowd, as he is a native of San Diego, California, so he holds U.S. citizenship.

What is Dominick Cruz's net worth?

With a record of 27 fights, 24 wins and 3 losses in his UFC history, Dominick Cruz boasts a 17-year career as a professional fighter. According to UFC News, his current salary is 350 thousand dollars per fight and his fortune would be of 3 million dollars.