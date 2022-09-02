East Carolina will face NC State for the Week 1 of the 2022 NCAA Football season. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

A new season of College Football begins and teams prepare for what is sure to be a very demanding tournament where anything can happen as they try to make their way to the final game in early 2023.

A new season of College Football begins and teams prepare for what is sure to be a very demanding tournament where anything can happen as they try to make their way to the final game in early 2023.

In this case, the game will be between two teams from the American Athletic Conference, which already had its first game this season and was the one played by UCF Knights against SC State, with the Knights winning 56-10, which the leaves for the time being (until the rest of the games take place, of course) as the Conference leaders.

East Carolina vs NC State: Date

This college football game between East Carolina and NC State, will take place at the Dowdy–Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina this Saturday, September 3 at 12:00 PM (ET).

East Carolina vs NC State: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch East Carolina vs NC State

The game between East Carolina and NC State for the 2022 NCAA Football College season will take place this Saturday, September 3 at 12:00 PM (ET) can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

