Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi for the Final race of the 2021 F1 season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this race in the US.

The big last race of the 2021 Formula 1 Championship is here, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is about to start in less than a day and here you will find all the detailed information about this exciting race. This race will take place at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. It’s all about Hamilton and Verstappen title. Here is all the detailed information about this Formula 1 race including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This will be the last race of the season to define Formula 1 champion and this time everything is focused on Mercedes and Red Bull since both drivers will be the main protagonists to close the 2021 season.

The top of the Formula 1 Standings is led by Verstappen and Hamilton, each with 369.5 points, the third spot is for Bottas with 218 points. Saturday December 11 will be the last practice round and then the Qualifying round before the race the next day.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Date

Drivers are ready to fight for the F1 Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday, December 12 at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. The season has been filled with a lot of interesting things, but especially the dramatic clashes between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are what have defined much of the 2021 season.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch the Formula 1 Championship Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

This Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race for the season finale of the Formula 1 Championship at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, December 12, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other option available to watch the race in the US is ESPN2