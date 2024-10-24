Trending topics:
F1 rumors: Franco Colapinto could secure 2025 seat amid Sergio Perez exit speculation

Argentine driver Franco Colapinto has been one of the standout sensations of this F1 season, despite only competing in a few races. Reports suggest he could secure a seat next year amid rumors of Sergio Perez’s potential exit.

Franco Colapinto of Argentina and Williams looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan
Franco Colapinto of Argentina and Williams looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan

By Natalia Lobo

Williams interim driver Franco Colapinto is one of the most talked about rising talents in F1 this year. Despite having won points and impressed fans and experts, the Argentine driver doesn’t have a seat guaranteed for the upcoming season. However, new reports suggest that VCARB could be interested in him.

Journalist Joe Saward reported that Colapinto is being considered for a move to Red Bull’s junior team for next year, alongside Yuki Tsunoda, replacing Liam Lawson. Meanwhile, Lawson would be recruited to replace Sergio Perez, joining Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Williams had already signed current Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz for the spot alongside Alex Albon. Colapinto was brought from the F2 to replace Logan Sargeant for the last leg of the 2024 season as he was underperforming.

Since his F1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix, Colapinto has already scored five points. However, if the movements at Red Bull don’t take place, the Argentine won’t have much opportunity to race in the main category, as there’s only one seat available at Sauber and many potential candidates.

franco colapinto williams

Franco Colapinto of Argentina driving the (43) Williams FW46 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy

Apart from Colapinto, other options that Sauber are considering for the seat alongside Nico Hulkenberg are: Valtteri Bottas, who according to reports is the frontrunner, Gabriel Bortoleto, an F2 championship leader, Mick Schumacher, Zhou Guanyu, and reserve driver Theo Pourchaire.

Norris reacts to controversial penalty following late run-in with Verstappen at the US GP

Sergio Perez’s future at Red Bull in doubt

Perez’s season hasn’t been the best, and rumors about his potential exit from the team are getting stronger. While Verstappen leads the Drivers’ title race with 354 points, Perez is 204 points further back in eighth. Red Bull has struggled after just getting 19 points in the last five rounds, slipping 40 points in the Constructors’ Championship.

“I know I’ve had a terrible season, a very difficult one,” Perez told the press on Thursday, ahead of the Mexican GP this weekend. “It started well but then it’s been difficult. And if I get a strong result [in Mexico] it can definitely change my season massively. So I’m really up for it,” he added.

Natalia Lobo

Natalia Lobo

