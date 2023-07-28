In the realm of tennis, encountering Roger Federer on the opposite side of the net was an experience like no other, as Feliciano Lopez, a former world No. 12, can attest. Having faced Federer multiple times, Lopez provides insights into the Swiss maestro’s unmatched tennis prowess and unwavering mental strength, which made him a nightmare opponent.

Throughout his illustrious career, Lopez stepped onto the court against Federer on nine occasions, and each time, he found himself on the losing side. While the Spanish ace engaged in fierce encounters with other members of the Big Three, including Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, it was Federer who presented the most daunting challenge.

Federer’s presence on the court was truly overwhelming, with his exceptional quality as a tennis player and his indomitable mental fortitude. Lopez vividly recalls the difficulty of facing Federer’s unmatched ball speed, beastly rhythm, and intensity of play. There was nothing that opponents could do to avoid suffering against him, as his tennis brilliance was enough to dominate the game.

The Tennis Maestro’s Overwhelming Brilliance

Feliciano Lopez candidly recounted his experiences facing the Swiss maestro, “He usually imposed himself by his quality as a tennis player. Mentally he was very strong, a beast. The three, even the four because I include Andy Murray, are mentally at a different level. Federer imposed his dominance on the court because tennis wise he overwhelmed you”, Lopez told Sebastian Varela of CLAY.

Federer is the only player from the Big 3 he couldn’t defeat. “He was so good that you could not play at the pace you wanted: a different ball speed, a beastly rhythm and intensity of play. Each with their own particularities, it was very difficult to face them. There was nothing apart that made you suffer against him. His tennis was enough for him”, Lopez explained.

Their initial showdown at the 2003 Wimbledon remains etched in tennis history, as Federer claimed his maiden Grand Slam title with a victory over Lopez in the round-of-16. Their last meeting at the 2017 US Open showcased Federer’s enduring brilliance as he secured a convincing three-set win. While they may never face each other in a professional match again, the impact of Federer’s tennis mastery continues to resonate throughout the sport.