Ferris State and Davenport meet in a Playoff game of the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship First Round. This game will take place at Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids. The home team knows that the visitors are good at playing on the road. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Bulldogs want this season to be big by reaching the big game of the national championship, but first they must win this game at home and their home record is good at 4-1. On the other hand their overall record is 9-1 with a single loss as home team against Grand Valley State 22-21 at the Anchor-Bone Classic.

The Panthers have a 3-1 record playing away from home, while they have won a total of 8 games overall during the current season. Only two losses, one at home and one on the road, the most recent game on the road being a loss against the Ferris State Bulldogs 7-28.

Ferris State vs Davenport: Date

Ferris State and Davenport play for a Playoff game of the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship First Round on Saturday, November 19 at Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids. The Bulldogs won a recent game against the visitors, but the Panthers are willing to do anything to win.

Ferris State vs Davenport: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Ferris State vs Davenport at the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship First Round

This game for the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship First Round, Ferris State and Davenport at the Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids on Saturday, November 19, will be broadcast in the US by FloFootball.com, FloSports App (Replay available).