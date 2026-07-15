France vs Brazil: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 Men’s Volleyball Nations League match on July 15, 2026

France will face Brazil in Week 3 game of the 2026 Men’s Volleyball Nations League. A duel between two teams looking to reach the quarterfinals with a chance of qualifying. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match France vs Brazil Tournament Men’s Volleyball Nations League Date Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Time 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream VBTV

How to watch France vs Brazil in the USA

Fans in the United States can catch every minute of the action live, with exclusive streaming coverage available on VBTV.

Be sure to tune in and don’t miss a single point from what promises to be an exciting and entertaining showdown.

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Can I watch France vs Brazil for free?

Watch the entire match live in the United States with VBTV, the official streaming platform for the event.

A paid subscription is required, as the service does not offer a free trial, but you can get a annual plan for $6.25/month.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

France and Brazil square off in a pivotal matchup with postseason hopes hanging in the balance. France enters the contest in 12th place at 4-4 and needs to win out to keep its qualification chances alive, making every remaining game a must-win.

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Brazil sits ninth with a 5-3 record and is in a stronger position, but the Brazilians also know a late surge is essential to secure a spot in the next round. With both teams chasing valuable points, this showdown could have a major impact on the race for qualification.

Nicolas le Goff #14 and Antoine Brizard #11 of Team France – Sarah Stier/Getty Images

What time is the France vs Brazil match?

The match kicks off today, July 15, at 5:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 5:00 PM

Central Time: 4:00 PM

Mountain Time: 3:00 PM

Pacific Time: 2:00 PM