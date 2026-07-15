Jude Bellingham faces possible suspension after England vs Argentina at the 2026 World Cup

Jude Bellingham's emotional reaction after England's World Cup exit has sparked a new controversy beyond the result itself.

England’s World Cup campaign may be over, but Jude Bellingham’s involvement in the tournament could still attract attention from FIFA following the semifinal against Argentina.

The Real Madrid midfielder became one of the main talking points after television cameras appeared to capture him striking Argentina midfielder Valentin Barco during the post-match celebrations. The incident occurred shortly after England’s 2-1 defeat in Atlanta.

Although no disciplinary action has been announced, the images have sparked questions about whether FIFA could decide to investigate the confrontation and whether Bellingham could face a suspension despite England already being eliminated.

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Could FIFA suspend Jude Bellingham after England vs Argentina?

Yes. FIFA has the authority to suspend a player for misconduct committed after a match. Under the FIFA Disciplinary Code, acts of violence, unsporting conduct, or physical or verbal aggression after the final whistle remain subject to disciplinary review. In other words, the end of the match does not prevent FIFA from opening disciplinary proceedings if it believes an incident warrants further investigation.

How could FIFA investigate the incident?

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has the power to investigate incidents after receiving reports from match officials or by opening proceedings on its own initiative.

If the committee determines that there is sufficient evidence, it may open a disciplinary case and decide whether sanctions or fines are appropriate under the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

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This process does not depend solely on what happened during active play and can also include incidents that take place after the match has ended. One of the biggest questions now is whether FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee will examine the television footage showing the confrontation between Bellingham and Barco.

The images have circulated widely and appear to show the England midfielder making contact with the Argentina defender before both players were separated. If FIFA decides that the footage merits further review, it could become a key part of any disciplinary investigation.

What’s next for Jude Bellingham?

For now, FIFA has not confirmed that an investigation has been opened. The governing body will first determine whether the incident requires disciplinary proceedings before deciding if any sanctions should follow.

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As attention shifts toward the World Cup final, Bellingham’s post-match confrontation with Barco remains one of the biggest unresolved stories from England’s semifinal defeat. Jude could be suspended for the third-place game and beyond.