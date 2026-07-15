Spain vs Argentina: What’s their head-to-head record in World Cup history?

The 2026 World Cup final is set. Spain and Argentina will go head to head for all the marbles, marking the first meeting between the two sides in soccer's biggest tournament in a very long time.

Argentina have knocked England out of the 2026 World Cup in the semifinals. As if such an emotional matchup wasn’t enough, La Albiceleste are now set to face Spain in the final. If England were one side with plenty of World Cup history against Argentina, Spain are quite the opposite, as the two nations have met only once before in soccer’s biggest tournament.

For Argentina, it may be a good omen, as they have the edge in the head-to-head record. However, the last time Argentina and Spain met at a World Cup was a long time ago. So long ago, in fact, that no player on either national team had been born. Not even head coach Lionel Scaloni had been born when Argentina and Spain last met at a World Cup, while Luis de la Fuente was only five years old.

Needless to say, this will be the biggest showdown between La Albiceleste and La Roja to date, as they’ve never met in a World Cup knockout match, let alone the final. There was no Finalissima (CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions), but they will instead face off with an even bigger trophy on the line. For the first time in World Cup history, the reigning European and South American champions will clash in the final.

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Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi will go head to head for the first time, and it will be for the ultimate prize. Will Yamal win soccer’s biggest tournament at the age of 19? Or will the greatest player of all time secure his second FIFA World Cup in back-to-back fashion? Either way, it will go down in the history books.

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi will meet in 2026 World Cup final.

Argentina and Spain: H2H record at 2026 World Cup

La Albiceleste came out on top the lone time Argentina and Spain met at a World Cup. It was in 1966, when Argentina defeated Spain by a score of 2-1. Luis Artime scored the two goals for Argentina, whereas Pirri momentarily equalized the game for La Roja. Spain would be eliminated in the group stage, while Argentina were knocked out by England in the quarterfinals.

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Argentina and Spain’s all-time record

Spain and Argentina have met 14 times across all competitions and international friendlies. Overall, the head-to-head record is dead even. Both Argentina and Spain have won six matches each, with the remaining two ending in draws.

In more ways than one, the 2026 World Cup final will settle the score—and put it to rest for eternity—between two countries that share a complex history and a fierce rivalry.

Last time Spain and Argentina played

The last time Spain and Argentina met was in March 2018, when La Roja steamrolled La Albiceleste with a 6-1 victory. Lionel Scaloni wasn’t the head coach back then, but he was part of Jorge Sampaoli’s coaching staff. As for Spain, their head coach was Julen Lopetegui, who left the team in dramatic fashion ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

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Clearly, both teams have changed a lot. Argentina have won two Copa América titles and a FIFA World Cup since then, while Spain have added a UEFA Euro title to their résumé. In 2018, it was a matchup between dormant giants. In 2026, two untamable beasts will collide.