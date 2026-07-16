How old was Lionel Messi the last time Argentina faced Spain?

It's been a long time since Lionel Messi and Argentina last crossed paths with Spain, as the two sides will meet in the 2026 World Cup final.

Lionel Messi, Argentina, and Spain share a long history. Soccer-wise, however, nothing compares to their upcoming showdown in the 2026 World Cup final. The head-to-head record between the two countries at FIFA World Cups will matter little, as this one is for all the marbles and has the potential to rewrite the history books.

For Messi, it will be a special match in its own right. Not only could it be his final World Cup appearance for Argentina, but he will also be going up against a longstanding FIFA Ranking trend at the World Cup. To make it even more meaningful, Messi will face Spain of all teams. Messi’s head-to-head record against Spain indicates he has some unfinished business.

As if facing England in the semifinals wasn’t enough, the Argentine superstar will now take on the country where he spent most of his life and one he could have represented at the international level. When Argentina and Spain take the pitch in East Rutherford on Sunday for the 2026 World Cup final, it will be the first meeting between La Albiceleste and La Furia Roja since 2018.

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He was the best player in the world, regardless, but Messi looked very different eight years ago. So did Argentina, and so did Spain. In fact, Lamine Yamal’s age when Argentina and Spain last played meant he was still too young to ride in the front seat of a car.

Lionel Messi celebrating a goal.

Messi’s age last time Argentina played Spain

The last time Argentina and Spain went head to head was on March 27, 2018. Messi was 30 years old when La Albiceleste and La Roja met in an international friendly in Madrid ahead of the 2018 World Cup. As Argentina and Spain meet at the 2026 World Cup final, Messi is 39. Sidelined by a muscle injury, Messi watched the game from the stands, and it turned into an ugly sight.

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Argentina—coached by Jorge Sampaoli, with Lionel Scaloni serving on the coaching staff—were dismantled by Spain in a 6-1 defeat. The loss is tied for the most lopsided defeat in Argentina’s history and remains one of the darkest moments in the national team’s recent memory.

However, much has changed since then. Argentina’s squad only included five players currently on the team: Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Giovanni Lo Celso, and Lautaro Martinez. The same can be said for Spain, who were coached by Julen Lopetegui at the time, and featured only Rodri—who didn’t play—as a player in both that squad and the 2026 World Cup roster.

Although the friendly in 2018 was the last Argentina versus Spain, familiar faces will meet again in the 2026 World Cup final as the U-23 sides last played at the 2020 Olympics.

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Messi’s last game against Spain

Because Messi didn’t play the last time Argentina’s and Spain’s senior national teams met in 2018, fans have to go back even further to find the last time he faced La Roja.

On Sept. 7, 2010, Argentina hosted Spain in Buenos Aires. La Albiceleste blew the reigning World Cup champions out of the water with a 4-1 victory. A 23-year-old Messi opened the scoring, setting the tone for an Argentine performance that rose to the occasion.